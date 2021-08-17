Mortiis powered Z.A.S.T. fanzine reissued as hardback with extra material

How many of you knew that Mortiis aka Håvard Ellefsen had a fanzine from 1990-1992? Ellefsen has now teamed up with Cult Never Dies (who also published the Mortiis book “Secrets Of My Kingdom”) to reissue the two issues put out back in 1991 and 1992.

The reissued fanzine issues come as a hardback titled “Z.A.S.T. Zine Anthology 1990-1992” holding over 130 large format (A4) pages. For those who wonder, Z.A.S.T. stands for the delicate title of ‘Zombie Anal Sex Terror’. Total oldschool cut and paste fanzine capturing the vibe of the time.

This is the fifth book in the Underground Archives series out via Cult Never Dies and can be ordered right here.

Includes interviews with: Grave, Blood, Samael, Carcass, Beherit, Masacre, Abruptum, Mortician, Cathedral, Varathron, Sarcófago, Unleashed, Carbonized, Agothocles, Phlegathon, Old Funeral, Nocturnus, Thyabhorrent, Bolt Thrower, Shub Niggurath, Cannibal Corpse, Disembowelment, Sadistik Exekution, Necrophiliac, Revenant, Satanic Death, Baphomet, Pyathrosis, Transgressor, Disgrace, Disharmonic Orchestra, Toxodead, Pungent Stench, Cemetary, Necrofist and more plus reviews, articles and a new interview with Mortiis from 2021.

Here’s a sample of what to expect.