Italian New Wave Act Superportua Present New Album, 'grumi'

(Photo by Luigi Galiazzo) The Italian new wave act Superportua returns with an all new album, “Grumi”. “Grumi” was preceeded by “Il Funambolo” a single released on Friday April 7th together with a promotional video. The album is available from today on in all digital stores (including Bandcamp) and streaming channels, as well as on CD. “Grumi” will be presented live tomorrow Saturday, November 4th, on the stage of the CSO Django in Treviso.

“Grumi” is the second full-length work published by the Venetian band, a collaboration between Dischi Soviet Studio and Shyrec, distributed by Audioglobe/The Orchard.

About their new work, the band says: “‘Grumi’ are the memories that over the years acquire an insistence and a weight that the then lived present did not have. The light of distant summer afternoons solidifies, actions crystallize, faces veil and words get lost. A timeless mystery remains and the fear of what we have forgotten. The God of “Grumi” is the Ego, the goal is always the Nietzschean one: to kill God. And we are at the slaughterhouse. After the massacre of fictions, the void opens up, an abyss that cannot be overcome by going around it but must be crossed. Stare at the vertigo and never be able to go back. This void, frightening in appearance, is actually the space-non space for a new sense, never experienced before. It is the land on which our being separated sets: we cease to be individuals, appetites are appeased and unrest dissolves into a supreme calm pregnant with purpose. But what will give us the strength to walk on this empty land, without supports or holds, where we expose ourselves to the flash of an unheard sense of fullness and ecstatic fusion with life? “Grumi” is the waiting for the wind that drives souls. And our most vivid memory will be when he arrived, we were waiting for him.”

“Grumi” was co-produced by the band and Tommaso Mantelli. On this album the line-up consists of Michele Romanello (vocals), Fabio Tullio (bass guitar, backing vocals, keyboards, synthesizer), Stefano Petterson (drums), Matteo Pezzutto (guitars), Nicola Biadene (guitars, ukulele), Sergio Orso (violin, keyboards, synthesizers). Daniele Rosa play guitar on “Castità”.

<a href="https://shyrec.bandcamp.com/album/grumi">GRUMI by Superportua</a>

The Italian art rock / new wave band Superportua formed in Treviso in 2011. Its sound is a combination of post-rock,new-wave and singer-songwriter genre through lyrics in italian and digressions-interferences from classical to noise music. After the release of two EPs, “Abbastanza Memorabile” (2013) and “Vecchi Diluvi” (2015), the band released their debut album, “Resterai Sempre Uno” (2018).