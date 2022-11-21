Zwaremachine return as a trio and announce new album
With recent European gigs in October the band has returned to performing live as a trio for the first time since their 2019 set at the Autumn Moon Festival in Hameln, Germany.
The trio of Mach FoX (vocals/synth/programming), Dbot (bass/vocals), Dein Officer (drum/percussion) will also begin recording new songs for a 2023 full length release. The recording will be done in the U.S. and Netherlands and will be the bands 3rd full length album following “Conquest 3000” released July 2021 and the debut “Be A Light” which came out April 2018.
As a special thank you to the bands, fans and friends that made it to the recent Zwaremachine performances and a treat for those who could not make it, they have made this “behind the scenes” style mini documentary to share.
