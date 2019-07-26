New release from Vince Clarke’s VeryRecords by the UK electronic duo Brook – check out a first video

In 2016 Erasure’s Vince Clarke founded the Brooklyn based record label VeryRecords, which he describes as being “a very small record label dedicated to releasing very fine electronic music”.

The label has been releasing some material in the past, including for instance a fifty-track download bundle of exclusive digital sounds from his various projects, next to albums by Reed & Caroline, Alka and Vince Clarke & Paul Hartnoll. As it looks now, they are aiming at one release per year.

The label now announces the release of “Built You For Thought”, the debut album by UK electronic duo Brook (consisting of Vocalist Beth Brooks and musician Howard Rider). The album will be released on 20th September 2019 and you can check out a teaser for the album’s sound via the video for “Diamond Days”.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.