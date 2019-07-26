Velvet Acid Christ set to release ‘Ora Oblivionis’ – incl. early unreleased tracks on bonus CD

Velvet Acid Christ returns with “Ora Oblivionis”. Inspired by the idea of self destruction, this album touches on every aspect of the band’s sound, new and old. “Ora Oblivionis” will be released on August 9th by Metropolis Records on CD, and through all digital formats.

A limited 2CD version that contains early unreleased tracks will also simultaneously be released. The bonus tracks are:

Cease To Understand

Fried

World In Your Eyes

Grizzly Reaper

Despotic

Damnation

Want Disease

Kill Me

Vortex

Cowards

Operating Table In Hell

Severed Synapse

Metropolis will also release the 20th Anniversary Edition of Velvet Acid Christ’s album “Fun With Knives” on all digital formats along with a limited edition 2LP vinyl set with bonus material on July 26th.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.