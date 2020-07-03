New project Black Shine Fever from Maxx Maryan (Helalyn Flowers and ImJudas) launches debut album ‘Via Negativa’ – stream it here

Maxx Maryan_Black Shine Fever

(Photo by Noemi Aurora / Toxic Visions) Black Shine Fever is the newborn project from Maxx Maryan, who we know from the female-fronted electro pop-metal sensation duo Helalyn Flowers and the industrial rock act ImJudas. He also used to be the behind some rather well-known black metal acts such as Okkultum Magnificentia and Arimonium Rex as well as various extreme metal side-projects like The Wet and Blackcore.

It’s that black metal and dark/ goth side which we now find back in this all new project Black Shine Fever which now debuted with the album “Via Negativa”.

Note that there is a collaboration with G/Ab Svenym Volgar Ustorh Dei Xacrestani of Deviate Damaen who delivers some spoken word on “Diakrisis”. The splendid artwork and photos were executed by his real life partner in crime Noemi Aurora for Toxic Visions.

You can check out the album right below and get it here on Bandcamp. Worth your attention!

<a href="http://helalynflowers.bandcamp.com/album/via-negativa">Via Negativa by Black Shine Fever</a>

