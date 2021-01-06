New episode (and EP) in X-RL7 animation series feat. SHIV-R, Amelia Arsenic, Aesthetic Perfection and more

X-RL7, the animation series and music project, just dropped a new episode (and EP) featuring appearances from the likes of Craig Owens (D.R.U.G.S., Chiodos), Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence), Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection), Nyxx, Pete Crane (SHIV-R), Amelia Arsenic, Natasha Cox & Sasha Travis (AL1CE) and others from the scene.

X-RL7 Episode 12 covers a fictional fashion show in which we see eccentric designer Marcus D. Valla Berg showcasing his latest technology-inspired line and the main event – the first new music from industry icon The Duke (both voiced by Mikey AlterRed of the band AlterRed) in several years. Many celebrities are in attendance for the event, many characters whom have had appearances earlier in the series and some new faces.

Watch the episode below.

In addition, the “Gate Keeper” EP is also available featuring the music from the episode. The two Duke songs – the epic, theatrical electronic rock of the title track, the dark industrial metal vibes of The Conjuring and the electronic groove of the designer theme song – “Marcus Theme”.

The lyric video for the title track “Gate Keeper” is watchable below.

About the series

The series, created by Mike Evans of UK based electronic rock act MiXE1, chronicles the exploits of the fictional band X-RL7 in a mix of comedy, social commentary and original music. New episodes are released every two weeks with Behind The Scenes content and Lyric videos released in between.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.