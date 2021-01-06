Front 242 announces rescheduled US tour dates for Fall 2021

(Photo by Mothmeister) For many bands and promoters the corona pandemic has caused a lot of headaches as far as rescheduling tour dates. And honestly speaking, we have the biggest respect for those bands and promoters doing their best to change their agendas to have their tours happening after all.

The Belgian cult act Front 242 has announced a completely rescheduled tour agenda for their USA based gigs. Here they are. Please seek out venue or promoter website/listings in your area for ticketing updates.

09/15 Brooklyn, NY

09/17 Philadelphia, PA

09/19 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

09/22 Denver, CO Oriental Theater

09/24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

09/25 Chicago, IL Metro (Cold Waves)

09/29 Mesa, AZ Club Red

09/30 Los Angeles, CA Mayan Theater (Cold Waves)

10/02 San Francisco, CA

10/03 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

10/05 Seattle, WA Neumos

10/06 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

10/08 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

10/09 Houston, TX Numbers

10/10 San Antonio, TX Sam’s

10/12 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

