New EP from Electro Spectre – ‘The Endless Sky’ incl. remix contest tracks and cartoon video

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange)

Electro Spectre are keeping themselves busy in these quarantined times and follows up their first single of 2021 – ‘A Different Kind Of Love’ – with the new EP ‘The Endless Sky’, released March 19th on various digital platforms.

Included on the EP are two remixes of ‘The Endless Sky’ in addition to a Radio Edit, a remix by the singer Alexander Bjørneboe and two top tracks from their remix contest for their previous single, and an yet unreleased upcoming album song in a ‘Bare Version’ from their corona lock-down ‘Home Sessions’ recorded last year.

Alexander also collaborated with music video director Rune Hov on directing the music video for this release in addition to doing the artwork – we are going to space in this one! The raw material were old cartoon magazines from the 60’s. Then a lot of time were spent cropping, editing and retouching the graphics, and then assembled into a story for the video. See examples below:

In parallel to releasing the single Electro Spectre also spent the last weeks remixing the next Zeromancer single, ‘Mourners’, the follow-up to their February release ‘Damned le Monde’. Fans of both bands should mark Friday April 23rd in their calendars – ‘Mourners’ is that kind of track that brings out the best of both bands!



EP available @ Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and Youtube.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.