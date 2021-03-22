Rome to release second installment ‘Hansa Studios Session’ at the end of April

For the second time in their career Rome has entered Berlin’s legendary Hansa Studios for a one-day recording stunt, and this after their 2019 ‘The West knows best’ tour. The band was helped by audio engineer Michael Ilbert who has been active there since 2007.

Within a timespan of just 30 hours the band recorded a handful of songs, including some of their more recent work like “Kali Yuga über Alles” and “Who only Europe know” from the albums “The lone Furrow” and “Le Ceneri di Helidioro” respectively. The selection of songs also includes Rome’s earliest material.

The band on this live session was comprised of Laurent Fuchs (drums and percussion), Vlad Purice (bass), Eric Becker (guitar) and Rome’s leading man Jerome Reuter (guitar, percussion and vocals). There were no overdubs made after the session – no actual enhancements of any sort, in fact – in order to capture the band’s live sound in its raw form.

The resulting “Hansa Studios Session II” will be released as on vinyl and on CD.

Tracks: