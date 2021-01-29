‘A Different Kind Of Love’: New single and remix contest from Electro Spectre

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange)

Electro Spectre kicks off 2021 with the release of the single ‘A Different Kind Of Love’, released on digital platforms today, and will be accompanied by a full EP in about two weeks. This is the 5th release from their upcoming album ‘Stereo Dreams’, which is a bit delayed due to the corona situation.

The band also announces a remix contest for this track, read about it and download stems @ http://electrospectre.net/remix2021/

Get your kicks @ Spotify, Apple, Bandcamp or YouTube!

Electro Spectre also did a series of home recordings during the lock-down in 2020, and have recently compiled and published these recordings for an exclusive 2021 Bandcamp release.

Check’em @ https://electrospectre.bandcamp.com/album/home-sessions