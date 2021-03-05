New album in the making for French darkwave act Exponentia

After months of preproduction to redefine the sound and evolution, French darkwave artist Ludovic Dhenry is about to return with a new album for his project Exponentia. This time there will be a lot more focus on synths in the mix, which differs from the project’s previous albums as you can hear on the project’s Bandcamp page.

The yet untitled album will be released later this year on CD and as download.

Ludovic Dhenry is not exactly unknown to most of you who downloaded our “Face The Beat 6” free compilation. He is also the brain behind the Zauber project although his main focus remains Exponentia.

Here’s Zauber with “Sechs Krähen” taken from “Face The Beat 6”.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Zauber</a>