Munich Syndrome back with 11th album ‘Bad Blood’ – check the previews

By Mar 5,2021

Munich Syndrome has released its 11th album, “Bad Blood”, as a soundtrack / companion to the memoir David B. Roundsley (Munich Syndrome founding member) has written, “Bad Blood: A Life without Consequence”.

The book chronicles one adoptee’s search and journey to discover his birth parents and his roots in the new world of DNA testing, data aggregation, and social media. What began with a simple inquiry led him down a rabbit hole of intrigue, secrets, drug abuse, dark deeds, infidelity, attempted murder and organized crime.

The album features 8 new songs, including Munich Syndrome’s first cover song, “Out of the Blue”, originally by Alan Parsons. The album also features 5 remixes of songs from throughout Munich Syndrome’s 20-year career along with two key tracks from 2018’s “Electro Pop 2”.

The book and album are available on Bandcamp.

Munich Syndrome is also featured with the track “The Grind” on our “Face The Beat 6” compilation.

