Intent:Outtake – Tic Toc Tod (EP – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)

February 8, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey

Your donation will make a difference.

Background/Info: German based Intent:Outtake released this new EP three years after their last full length album “Days Of Doom” (2019). The EP reveals three new songs plus seven remixes.

Content: Intent:Outtake moves on mixing powerful and well-crafted Electronics mixing influences of EBM and dark-Electro together. The title song was sung in German while both other songs feature English vocals. And here again the band stands for power but also for more moody passages. You next will discover alternative edits and remixes by Eisfabrik, Diverje, Chainreactor, Damascus Knives and Fractal Age.

+ + + : Intent:Outtake is a band I’ve always supported. I like the powerful sound which is often reminding me of In Strict Confidence. It stands for power and intelligence plus charismatic vocals. The title song is a great piece of music but the “Club Edit” sounds even better. I also recommend the heavy, pumping, dancefloor driven remix of “Tabula Rasa” -a song I don’t know, by Chainreactor.

– – – : There clearly is a gap between the title song and the other two new songs which clearly seem to be B-sides -but cool ones!

Conclusion: “Tic Toc Tod” is a punching title song to announce a new album.

Best songs: “Tic Toc Tod – Club Edit”, “Tic Toc Tod – Single Edit”, “Tabula Rasa – Chainreactor Remix”, “Immoral Traitors – Eisfabrik Remix”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://linktr.ee/intentouttakeofficialwww.facebook.com/INTENTOUTTAKE

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

More Stories

Gintas K & Michelle O’Rourke – Sorry Gold (Album – Zoharum)

February 7, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Jarl – Mindrotation (Album – Zoharum)

February 7, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Ulvtharm –  Wrēkō (Album – Cyclic Law)

February 6, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

You may have missed

Krylon Hertz, the pre-Die Form project by Philippe F., gets compiled (albeit in a VERY limited run) on 'Die komplette Kollektion (1978-1981)'

Krylon Hertz, the pre-Die Form project by Philippe F., gets compiled (albeit in a VERY limited run) on ‘Die komplette Kollektion (1978-1981)’

February 7, 2023 bernard
Black Needle Noise invites Lisa Kekaula (Basement Jaxx) for newest EP, 'Rise Up'

Black Needle Noise invites Lisa Kekaula (Basement Jaxx) for newest EP, ‘Rise Up’

February 7, 2023 bernard
Twice A Man announce 3-CD artbook compilation 'Songs of Future Memories (1982-2022)' and release new video for 'Decay'

Brand new video from Swedish dark electronics act Twice A Man, ‘Dahlia’, tackles today’s uncertainty

February 7, 2023 bernard
Italian industrial rock band Motel Transylvania lands title track upcoming album as new single: 'Generation Lost' - check out the video

Italian industrial rock band Motel Transylvania lands title track upcoming album as new single: ‘Generation Lost’ – check out the video

February 7, 2023 bernard
Dark ambient artist Penelope Trappes announces details of a new album on her own imprint - Listen to the first track from 'Heavenly Spheres'

Dark ambient artist Penelope Trappes announces details of a new album on her own imprint – Listen to the first track from ‘Heavenly Spheres’

February 7, 2023 bernard