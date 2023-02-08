Intent:Outtake – Tic Toc Tod (EP – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Dark-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: German based Intent:Outtake released this new EP three years after their last full length album “Days Of Doom” (2019). The EP reveals three new songs plus seven remixes.
Content: Intent:Outtake moves on mixing powerful and well-crafted Electronics mixing influences of EBM and dark-Electro together. The title song was sung in German while both other songs feature English vocals. And here again the band stands for power but also for more moody passages. You next will discover alternative edits and remixes by Eisfabrik, Diverje, Chainreactor, Damascus Knives and Fractal Age.
+ + + : Intent:Outtake is a band I’ve always supported. I like the powerful sound which is often reminding me of In Strict Confidence. It stands for power and intelligence plus charismatic vocals. The title song is a great piece of music but the “Club Edit” sounds even better. I also recommend the heavy, pumping, dancefloor driven remix of “Tabula Rasa” -a song I don’t know, by Chainreactor.
– – – : There clearly is a gap between the title song and the other two new songs which clearly seem to be B-sides -but cool ones!
Conclusion: “Tic Toc Tod” is a punching title song to announce a new album.
Best songs: “Tic Toc Tod – Club Edit”, “Tic Toc Tod – Single Edit”, “Tabula Rasa – Chainreactor Remix”, “Immoral Traitors – Eisfabrik Remix”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: https://linktr.ee/intentouttakeofficial / www.facebook.com/INTENTOUTTAKE
Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206
