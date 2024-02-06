The new single “There Is Beauty In Noise” by German industrial artist Neon Insect is out now. The track is what the band calls “a cacophony of heavy drums, industrial noises and razorsharp synthesizers”, all this accompanied by the distorted vocals of Nils Sinatsch himself.

The single delves back into the dystopian narrative of New Moscow, where there is societal unrest against the oppressive regime of the “New Russian Empire”. The single is the follow-up to the previous single “Love Sex + Robots”.

Nils explains: “This new release is serving as a powerful invitation to a rebellion, while also being a warning to the oppressing forces within the fictional world of New Moscow, as well as in reality. Sometimes it requires destructive chaos to form something new and better.”

Neon Insect is the pseudonym of Nils Sinatsch, a musician and producer based in Hanover, Germany. As Neon Insect, he specializes in fusing industrial, electronica, and cyberpunk genres, and has released several concept albums, including “Glitches” and “New Moscow Underground”. His music is characterized by dark, dystopian, and futuristic themes, set in a fictional, Orwellian state.

<a href="https://neoninsect.bandcamp.com/track/there-is-beauty-in-noise-2">THERE IS BEAUTY IN NOISE by Neon Insect</a>