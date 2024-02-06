Neon Insect releases all new single ‘There Is Beauty In Noise’ diving into societal unrest against the oppressive regime of the ‘New Russian Empire’
The new single “There Is Beauty In Noise” by German industrial artist Neon Insect is out now. The track is what the band calls “a cacophony of heavy drums, industrial noises and razorsharp synthesizers”, all this accompanied by the distorted vocals of Nils Sinatsch himself.
The single delves back into the dystopian narrative of New Moscow, where there is societal unrest against the oppressive regime of the “New Russian Empire”. The single is the follow-up to the previous single “Love Sex + Robots”.
Nils explains: “This new release is serving as a powerful invitation to a rebellion, while also being a warning to the oppressing forces within the fictional world of New Moscow, as well as in reality. Sometimes it requires destructive chaos to form something new and better.”
Neon Insect is the pseudonym of Nils Sinatsch, a musician and producer based in Hanover, Germany. As Neon Insect, he specializes in fusing industrial, electronica, and cyberpunk genres, and has released several concept albums, including “Glitches” and “New Moscow Underground”. His music is characterized by dark, dystopian, and futuristic themes, set in a fictional, Orwellian state.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.