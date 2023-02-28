Electro-industrial act Neon Insect goes ‘Rewired’ on new single – an awful world if the Soviets would have won

Nils Sinatsch, the mastermind behind the electro-industrial music project Neon Insect, has released his new single, “Rewired”.

Soundwise you’ll quickly hear that Nils found it difficult to continue on the cyberpunk, dystopian-themed path that began on the preceding release; the full-length LP, “New Moscow Underground”. “Rewired” will also appear on the upcoming album, “Love, Sex & Robots”.

In the conceptual series – you can only name it like this – Sinatsch tells tales from New Moscow, New York in an alternative reality, where the cold war went hot and the Soviets won (quite frightening in today’s reality). As a citizen of Hanover/”Germanograd” by day and a rebel by night, Neon Insect fetches the stories through the cyber web from his contacts in New Moscow – the only habitable city in a nuked America where cyborgs rule the streets, where lower Manhattan is a prison and the last bastion of the local rebellion.

Here’s the video for “Rewired”.