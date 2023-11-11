Neon Funeral Release Ep 'banned from the Goth Club'

New Jersey-based darkwave/post-punk band, Neon Funeral has just unleashed their new EP, “Banned From The Goth Club” courtesy of Cleopatra Records. Neon Funeral is a darkwave/post-punk band with hardcore screamo/metal vocals “in the spirit of an angst-driven Ian Curtis” as the band puts it.

The EP’s theme is based upon the band feeling alienated from the goth scene. The name of the EP, “Banned From The Goth Club” was given because of the band’s challenge in finding their audience given their contradictory sound.

The band states, “The goth audience can’t exactly get fully immersed into the music because of the aggression and intensity of the vocals and the hardcore scene can’t exactly understand the softer and dance-driven instrumentals for moshing. We once performed at a goth venue and seemed out of place and out of touch with the audience. We then coined the phrase “Banned From The Goth Club” to welcome the eclectic sound and introduce it playfully.”

“Banned From The Goth Club” features a diverse range of emotional undercurrents in its songs. “Avolition” stands out with its rapid tempo and dance-centric vibe. In contrast, “High Tech Low Life” adopts a more contemplative and slower pace, culminating in a fusion of intense electronic beats and metal vocals. “A Void” delves into introspection, exploring themes of nihilism, drug addiction, and societal pressures. The EP concludes with a unique rendition of Eddie Murphy’s 1980s hit, “Party All The Time”.

The video for “Avolition” was filmed at a local vintage arcade and bar that the band felt would match their aesthetic well.

“Banned From The Goth Club” is available on all major digital outlets including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://neonfuneral.bandcamp.com/album/banned-from-the-goth-club-ep">Banned From the Goth Club EP by Neon Funeral</a>