Darkwave act Neon Funeral launch all new video / single ‘A Void’

Darkwave band Neon Funeral recently launched their new single /video “A Void”. This marks the band’s second release through Cleopatra Records following 2021’s cover of “Party All the Time”.

In a reaction the band explains the concept behind the track: “The song deals with escaping a life of drugs and societal pressures; avoiding it but not wanting to talk about it. It’s about someone being tortured by their addictions and demons.”

The video concept for “A Void” was one that finds the band’s front man, Randy waking up while experiencing hallucinations of a dark cult-like figure. He then joins a strange cult doing strange rituals while initiating other members unwillingly. The video opens questions of societal pressures and about not being able to escape one’s mind and the darker paths of life.

Hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, and pioneering the hardcore darkwave genre, Neon Funeral is based on electronics supported by dynamic guitar and basslines with classic melodies of 80’s synth-wave accompanied by vocals closer to industrial, alternative, and metal.

Here’s the video for “A Void”.