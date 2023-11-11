Innovative Cult Album by Second Nature Re-released on Cd

Here’s an interesting reissue via the Austrian Infinite Fog label, this time from Second Nature who see their self-titled album reissued on CD. Second Nature were Uwe Schmidt (Lassigue Bendthaus, Senor Coconut, AtomHeart…), Tetsu Inoue and Bill Laswell.

Second Nature album was a landmark album

First released in 1995 on the legendary label FAX +49-69/450464 label, it combines ambient melodies, deep basslines, experimental dub, and complex rhythms. The album was nothing less but a landmark in the comtemporary electronic music world. The reissue, scheduled for release on November 23, 2023, includes “Synthetic Forest,” “Green Paste,” “Artificial Seaside,” and “Landing Cycle”​​. You can check the release out below, it’s also available from Bandcamp.

The Second Nature album was written and composed by Atom Heart, Bill Laswell, and Tetsu Inoue, the design was handled by Oleg Galay, and the engineering was done by Robert Musso and Layng Martine​​.

<a href="https://infinitefog.bandcamp.com/album/second-nature">Second Nature by Second Nature (Bill Laswell/Tetsu Inoue/Uwe Schmidt)</a>

About the FAX +49-69/450464 label

FAX +49-69/450464, often simply referred to as FAX, was a notable record label in the realm of electronic music and was the original label where this Second Nature album was released on. Established by Peter Kuhlmann (also known as Pete Namlook) in Frankfurt, Germany, in 1992, it quickly garnered a reputation for its innovative and expansive approach to electronic and ambient music.

The label’s unique catalog number format, derived from a Frankfurt telephone number, became its identifying feature. FAX specialized in ambient, techno, house, and experimental music, showcasing a diverse range of artists and styles. Pete Namlook was not only the founder but also a prolific artist on the label, collaborating with many other musicians.

FAX was known for its high productivity, releasing a large number of albums in a relatively short period. These releases often had limited editions, making them highly sought after by collectors. The label’s influence was significant in the development of ambient and electronic music scenes in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Pete Namlook’s death in 2012 marked the end of the label’s active period. However, its legacy lives on through its extensive catalog and the impact it had on the electronic music genre.