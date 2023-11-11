In-fused Returns with 'planetscapes', First Album in 5 Years

in-FUSED returns after 5 years with all new album ‘Planetscapes’ – Out now
in-FUSED return with a follow up to 2018’s “Trichomes” album which was a fun electro/industrial, experimental instrumental release. “Planetscapes” is the 7th release for this project and is out now on DSBP records. Also this new album is an instrumental electro industrial release with sporadic samples and adding power noise and more dark electronics into the mix through 15 tracks.
Behind this project we find Tommy T.Rapisardi joined by Jim Wikked.
The new album is available in digital and CD formats straight from Bandcamp.
