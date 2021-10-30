Neolithic Nation – Atavism (Album – Steinklang Industries)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Power-Electronics.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Neolithic Nation features three Russians who seem to have made field recordings in Berlin (Germany). “Atavism”, which can be defined as getting back to something ancient or ancestral, is the project’s debut album.

Content: “Atavism” takes off with military spheres and howling wolves, but quite progressively we’re entering a tormented universe made of sound collages and sonic manipulations. The tracks are carried by extreme, buzzing sound waves and tormented vocals.

+ + + : The title of the album perfectly stands for the specific aspects of this album; the vocals are featuring passages of one of the members during his epileptic seizures, which were recorded by the hospital personnel. During these traumatic moments he had visions from the past. It only accentuates the obscure format of the work, which clearly sounds tormented. You can’t feel comfortable listening to this album, but that’s precisely the work’s strength. The linear, repetitive sound loops mixed with field recordings are leading you throughout a world of enigma and paranormal experiences. It has been illustrated by the artwork of the digipak.

– – – : The work remains rather linear so I’m missing a bit more diversity.

Conclusion: The story and procedure behind the accomplishment of this album sounds more interesting than the result although it remains an interesting and extreme experience in sound.

Best songs: “Flame Of Our Will”, “If You Desire My Death”.

Rate: 6½.

Label: www.steinklang.org / www.facebook.com/steinklang