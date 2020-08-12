Nasdrowie debuts with techno EBM EP ‘Protocol 1’ and it’s excellent!

Corona also caused some delay in our magazine household with some news getting covered under an avalanche of other news. Here’s a release which should have been in our news before, but today it finally it landed on the website.

We present you Nasdrowie, a French techno EBM act fronted by Xavier M., which has released a debut EP, “Protocol 1”, a while back. The 4 tracks on this EP stand for straight forward lush instrumental EBM in a today’s approach.

Check it out below!

<a href="http://nasdrowie.bandcamp.com/album/protocol-1-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">Protocol 1 EP by Nasdrowie</a>

