Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ gets a heavy metal make-over

May 2, 2022 bernard

Israel born and LA based heavy rock artist OHP (Oren Halmut) has released his re-interpretation…
Depeche Mode's'Enjoy The Silence' gets a heavy metal make-over

Israel born and LA based heavy rock artist OHP (Oren Halmut) has released his re-interpretation of a pop hit with his metal cover of the 1989 Depeche Mode classic, “Enjoy the Silence”.

Oren started his musical endeavor at the young age of nine in Tel-Aviv Israel. After playing and recording with numerous artists in his home town, he relocated to California in early 2000. He owns H2O studios in North Hollywood, where he works as a producer, drummer and guitar player depending on the needs of each individual project. In 2016 oren started the ‘Ohp metal’ channel on youtube which features weekly metal covers of popular songs ranging from pop ,country, hip hop and RnB. The channel has gained over 10.000 subscribers so far.

You can check out his version of the Depeche Mode track below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Industrial / dark electro act Siva Six launches all new video clip 'Club Macabre'

Industrial / dark electro act Siva Six launches all new video clip ‘Club Macabre’

May 2, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Dawn + Dusk Entwined unites 'Fin de siècle' releases on a 19 tracks album

Dawn + Dusk Entwined unites ‘Fin de siècle’ releases on a 19 tracks album

May 2, 2022 bernard
Shane Aungst delivers his take on Phil Stiles' latest studio album resulting in 'The Anchorhold Dissolution'

Shane Aungst delivers his take on Phil Stiles’ latest studio album resulting in ‘The Anchorhold Dissolution’

May 2, 2022 bernard
Suicide Commando is back with a triple bang! All new MCD 'Bang bang bang'

Suicide Commando is back with a triple bang! All new MCD ‘Bang bang bang’

May 2, 2022 bernard
Depeche Mode's 'Enjoy The Silence' gets a heavy metal make-over

Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ gets a heavy metal make-over

May 2, 2022 bernard