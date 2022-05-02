Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ gets a heavy metal make-over

Israel born and LA based heavy rock artist OHP (Oren Halmut) has released his re-interpretation of a pop hit with his metal cover of the 1989 Depeche Mode classic, “Enjoy the Silence”.

Oren started his musical endeavor at the young age of nine in Tel-Aviv Israel. After playing and recording with numerous artists in his home town, he relocated to California in early 2000. He owns H2O studios in North Hollywood, where he works as a producer, drummer and guitar player depending on the needs of each individual project. In 2016 oren started the ‘Ohp metal’ channel on youtube which features weekly metal covers of popular songs ranging from pop ,country, hip hop and RnB. The channel has gained over 10.000 subscribers so far.

You can check out his version of the Depeche Mode track below.