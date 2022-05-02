Suicide Commando is back with a triple bang! All new MCD ‘Bang bang bang’

May 2, 2022

(Photo by Sandra Sturm) To kick off the forthcoming album by Belgian hard-electro pioneer act…

Suicide Commando is back with a triple bang! All new MCD'Bang bang bang'

(Photo by Sandra Sturm) To kick off the forthcoming album by Belgian hard-electro pioneer act Suicide Commando, Johan van Roy and co. present a foretaste of what to expect: “Bang bang bang”. This 4-track maxi CD is available now on MCD in strictly limited edition of 500 copies worldwide.

Johan explains the track: “Each day too many people die from gun violence! Even though the song actually is about gun violence, it now also got an extra dimension with the current war in Ukraine. How power, greed, and hate can cause destruction & war. Make music, not war!”

In addition to “Bang bang bang”, the single “Trick or Treat” which was released on Halloween 2021 is also included on the maxi, along with a remix of each of these tracks.
Watch the video below.

You can check the full MCD below.


