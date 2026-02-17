Nacht – Nacht (Digital/CD Album – Aesthetical)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Nacht is the result of a collaboration between French artists Franck Vigroux—a long-established and renowned composer, also known for his work with the Aesthetical and Cyclic Law labels—and Loïc Varanguien de Villepin, a poet and singer. In December 2025, they released this debut work, consisting of two long tracks totaling approximately 41 minutes of music.

The opening track is a brilliant and meticulously crafted piece that, to my ears, even feels somewhat visionary. It is not so much about the influences—though traces of Dark-Ambient, Industrial, and Experimental elements are certainly recognizable—but rather about the way these components are processed and transformed into something uniquely cohesive. This is further elevated by Loïc Varanguien de Villepin’s exceptional vocal performance. He manipulates and experiments with his voice in a way that evokes an almost possessed presence.

The first track unfolds like several compositions woven seamlessly together, featuring outstanding passages of heavy percussion, Electro-Industrial textures, field recordings, and, once again, that chilling voice that sends a cold shiver down the spine. The piece builds toward a genuine and powerful climax. The second track follows a similar path but leans more strongly into Experimental territory, resulting in a slightly more abstract overall impression.

“Nacht” left a profound impact on me and is a work I can wholeheartedly recommend, with the quiet hope that this collaboration will not remain a one-off project. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Nacht – Part I”:

https://aesthetical.bandcamp.com/track/nacht-part-i

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

