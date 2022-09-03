Murmur Of Monks – Laibachesque (EP – Murmur Of Monks)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Industrial, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Murmur Of Monks is a Belgian solo-project driven by ‘Humwawa’. The title of this new work reveals what it’s all about. Laibach seems to have been a famous source of inspiration for Murmur Of Monks so the work is meant as an ode to the great Slovenian project.

Content: The EP features 5 songs, which have been composed and adapted by the sound and style of Laibach. I can’t say that it sounds like a copy-paste of Laibach, but the cavernous production of the vocals and some symphonic arrangements are clearly reminding me of this band.

+ + + : Murmur Of Monks doesn’t hide its influences, but clearly claims what has been the main source of inspiration in its own work and writing. But the main strength is that it doesn’t sound like an emulation of Laibach, but just an adaptation and transformation into its own sound. I like the obscure sphere supporting the work, the slow cadence and the deeply, reverberating timbre of voice.

– – – : I personally prefer previous work of this project. I’m missing a true climax.

Conclusion: Murmur Of Monks remains a project with a true potential and a different approach than the average Industrial project.

Best songs: “Jesus Christ Moviestar”, “Opus Diaboli”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/murmurofmonks