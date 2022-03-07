Mouth Of Indifference – Counterpoles (Album – MOI Records)

Genre/Influences: IDM, Electronic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This Italian project was originally set up in 1993. “Counterpoles” is the first new album in years so it might be considered a return.

Content: The sound is clearly switching between elaborated and intelligent Electronics at one side and a more dreamy and Ambient approach on the other. Globally speaking the album is recovered with IDM reminding me of Clock DVA. The vocals are sometimes half-spoken like, but mainly creating a ghost-like effect. The opus features 10 songs plus 4 additional cuts/remixes.

+ + + : The best parts of the album are reminding the sound intelligence of clock DVA. Composed with deep, vibrating bass lines, menacing dark sound layers and ghost-like vocals, these songs have been also achieved with numerous, little details and noises. “Affect As Information”, “Worst Case Scenario”, “The Body Keeps The Score” and “Brutal People” reveal the true genius of this artist.

– – – : The remixes or alternative edits don’t really add a bonus to the work. From a very personal and selfish point of view I think it’s a pity the entire album doesn’t sound in the line of the aforementioned tracks.

Conclusion: “Counterpoles” is a kind of sonic Janus; an album with two faces featuring a magic IDM side.

Best songs: “Affect As Information”, “Worst Case Scenario”, “The Body Keeps The Score”, “Brutal People”.

Rate: 8.

Artist & Label: www.mouthofindifference.com / www.facebook.com/Mouth-of-Indifference-41512691234