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In the spring, Eric van Wonterghem returned with a new album from his Monolith project—the sonic alter ego he launched nearly thirty years ago. For the first time, he is releasing a Monolith album on his own label. Yama is the Hindu god of death and justice, responsible for administering justice and punishing sinners; this theme inspired the album’s ten tracks, at least in the digital version.

Monolith remains true to the unique and instantly recognizable sound van Wonterghem has cultivated over the years. It is a precise fusion of Tribal rhythms, Industrial sounds, and Trance-like build-ups. The album as a whole—especially the harder tracks—is highly driving and danceable, culminating in a genuine Trance climax. At the same time, calmer, more atmospheric tracks provide welcome variety while still making a distinct impact on the listener.

This is largely due to the remarkable atmosphere Monolith creates once again. Another essential element of the project’s signature sound is the Eastern vibe that permeates the tracks and fits the album’s concept perfectly. Eric van Wonterghem remains a true sound guru, particularly when it comes to the icy tones he weaves into his loops. I am also completely captivated by the deep, overwhelming and explosive bass sounds that anchor the tracks and pair perfectly with the driving rhythms.

Monolith has never let me down. This Belgian pioneer once more manages to amaze and convince me. In short, another unmissable album. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Shiva”:

<a href="https://prodamrecords.bandcamp.com/track/shiva" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shiva by Monolith</a>

About Monolith

Monolith is the solo project of Belgian musician Eric van Wonterghem, set up in 1997. Van Wonterghem has also worked with Absolute Body Control, The Klinik, Insekt, Sonar, and Detune-X, and has contributed to Dive album productions. The project built its reputation on a Tribal-Industrial sound, a fusion of Tribal percussion, Industrial production, and Trance-style builds that van Wonterghem has continued to refine across more than a decade of releases.

In 2016, Monolith released the four-track EP “Time Running Out” (“Construct”, “De-construct”, “Ghost Cities”, and “Time”) on Sonic Groove, later issued on vinyl. The project also runs its own Bandcamp imprint, SoundOfMonolith, used in 2020 to self-release “The Disco Buddha Variations”, new edits of a track van Wonterghem has described as one of his best-known pieces.

Van Wonterghem released his eleventh Monolith album, “Unnatural Bodies”, on Hands in 2020, describing the record as an attempt to make “art without rules” inspired by the mechanical-organic sculptures of artist Jim Whiting. He discussed the approach in a 2020 interview with Side-Line.

“Yama”, released on van Wonterghem’s own label Prodam Records, is the first Monolith album issued through his own imprint. The digital edition holds ten tracks built around the album’s theme, the Hindu god of death and justice.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com