MissFit Toys – The Nine (Album – Distortion Productions)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: MissFit Toys is a band based in Florida (USA). Active since 2007 they already self-released different productions and finally signed to Distortion Productions to unleash this official debut album at the end of 2022.
Content: From the very first notes and vocals you clearly will recognize the Dark-Electro approach. The cadence and cold melody lines are mainly reminding to Suicide Commando but I can also mention early Grendel as a potential source of inspiration. The work is characterized by carrying, linear, leads and bombastic drum sections.
+ + + : MissFit Toys sound to me as belonging to the class of Suicide Commando. The songs are well-crafted and efficient. There’s nothing truly original but it’s an efficient and noticeable production in its genre.
– – – : The main strength of the album also is its major minus point; no real innovation or originality. The songs are sometimes a bit too linear and predictable after a while.
Conclusion: If you like good-old Dark-Electro style MissFit Toys and “The Nine”-album will definitely catch your attention. This is a band with potential.
Best songs: “Blithe Din”, “Binary Binding”, “Red Dragon”, “Tulpa”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/MissFitToys
Label: www.distortionprod.com / www.facebook.com/distortionproductions
