US dark electro act MissFit Toys returns with all new album, ‘The Nine’

December 9th marked the release of “The Nine”, the new album by MissFit Toys on the Pittsburgh-based Distortion Productions label. MissFit Toys was formed in Orlando, FL in 2007 by Richie V. Suriv.

After a string of releases and live shows (with Dope, Pig, Skold, Psyclon Nine, Combichrist, Grendel and Wednesday 13) this aggrotech/industrial band was direct support for electro act Hocico in Spring of ’22.

“The Nine” is available via Distortion Productions on all streaming and digital platforms along with a compact disc. MissFit Toys will be announcing 2023 tour dates that include shows in Mexico supporting Hocico.

<a href="https://missfit-toys.bandcamp.com/album/the-nine">The Nine by MissFit Toys</a>