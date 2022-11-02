Miss Grit back with title track and video of 2023 album ‘Follow the Cyborg’

November 2, 2022

In September we announced that the electronica artist Miss Grit – aka New York-based, Korean-American…
Miss Grit back with title track and video of 2023 album'Follow the Cyborg'

In September we announced that the electronica artist Miss Grit – aka New York-based, Korean-American musicia Margaret Sohn – had signed to Mute. After a first single, “Like You”, for Mute we now received some info on the full album “Follow the Cyborg” out 24 February 2023 on Mute.

The title track of the release is also available now together with an accompanying video. On “Follow the Cyborg”, Sohn pursues the path of a non-human machine, as it moves from its helpless origin to awareness and liberation.

Interesting detail, “Follow the Cyborg” will appear twice on the album, in English as well as in Korean under the title “사이보그를 따라와”.

Watch the video for “Follow the Cyborg” below.


November 2, 2022
