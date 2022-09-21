Electronica artist Miss Grit signs to Mute, returns with a new single

September 21, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Hoseon Sohn) New York-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn aka Miss Grit, returns today…
Electronica artist Miss Grit signs to Mute, returns with a new single

(Photo by Hoseon Sohn) New York-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn aka Miss Grit, returns today with a new single “Like You”, and announces being signed to Mute. Miss Grit has released two EPs over the past three years, “Talk, Talk” and “Impostor”. The new single was produced and recorded by Sohn.

Talking about the recent signing to Mute, she says: “Mute is one of the labels I put on a pedestal in my mind, so the fact I was even on their radar was really flattering. And then to think they believed in my music enough to want to work together made me so happy.”

You can watch Miss Grit’s lyric video for “Like You” below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Electronica artist Miss Grit signs to Mute, returns with a new single

Electronica artist Miss Grit signs to Mute, returns with a new single

September 21, 2022 bernard
French dark synth / industrial rock outfit Pure Obsessions & Red Nights share new video: ‘Don’t Let the Night Die in Vain’

French dark synth / industrial rock outfit Pure Obsessions & Red Nights share new video: ‘Don’t Let the Night Die in Vain’

September 20, 2022 bernard
Belgium's electropop avant garde act Arbeid Adelt! launches all new EP 'Fris! Fris! Fris! Het Heelal Is Hier'

Belgium’s electropop avant garde act Arbeid Adelt! launches all new EP ‘Fris! Fris! Fris! Het Heelal Is Hier’

September 20, 2022 bernard
Nordic folk / ambient band Nytt Land release gothic western-inspired EP 'Ritual: Blood of the West' in November, new single out now

Nordic folk / ambient band Nytt Land release gothic western-inspired EP ‘Ritual: Blood of the West’ in November, new single out now

September 20, 2022 bernard
DD Sanchez (The Neon Judgement's Dirk Da Davo with the Mexican Sanchez) releases all new video 'Cities in dust'

DD Sanchez (The Neon Judgement’s Dirk Da Davo with the Mexican Sanchez) releases all new video ‘Cities in dust’

September 20, 2022 bernard