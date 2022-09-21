Electronica artist Miss Grit signs to Mute, returns with a new single
(Photo by Hoseon Sohn) New York-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn aka Miss Grit, returns today…
(Photo by Hoseon Sohn) New York-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn aka Miss Grit, returns today with a new single “Like You”, and announces being signed to Mute. Miss Grit has released two EPs over the past three years, “Talk, Talk” and “Impostor”. The new single was produced and recorded by Sohn.
Talking about the recent signing to Mute, she says: “Mute is one of the labels I put on a pedestal in my mind, so the fact I was even on their radar was really flattering. And then to think they believed in my music enough to want to work together made me so happy.”
You can watch Miss Grit’s lyric video for “Like You” below.
