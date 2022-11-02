German electronica act Pole releases title track new album ‘Tempus’ as single

Pole – aka German electronic artist Stefan Betke – has launched the title track of his new album, “Tempus”, out on Mute on 18 November 2022 on vinyl, CD and digitally. “Tempus” is the follow-up album to 2020’s “Fading”.

You can check out “Tempus” right below.

And here are two more tracks.

The painting on the cover, by Wolfgang Betke titled “Großstadtwanderer”, links into the themes explored on the album. Betke explains: “I found the whole atmosphere in this totally weird confused head with these little shimmery eyes leaking through the colours to totally fit the idea of Tempus.”

About Pole

Born in Düsseldorf, Pole took his name from a Waldorf 4-Pole filter, which he accidentally dropped and broke in 1996. Though the filter was perhaps no longer appropriate for DJ work in its damaged state, Betke found the strange hissing and popping noises the filter now made interesting sounds. He then began using the broken filter to create music, launching his musical career.

Betke’s first four albums, titled “1”, “2”, “3”, and “R” (a trilogy of albums, followed by a collection of remixes of Pole’s 1998 debut EP “Raum”), were all based around this filter. In 2003 Betke departed from this style for the album “Pole” (a combination of tracks from two EPs, “45/45” and “90/90”), which utilized more traditionally electronics.

Pole has been distributed on several different labels, including Matador Records and Mute Records.