Minneapolis based industrial act Zwaremachine prepares full album for Summer 2021

(Photo by Patrice Hoerner) Good news from Minneapolis , USA. The industrial act Zwaremachine is working on a new album, which the band expects to release this Summer 2021. The title track of the upcoming album “Conquest 3000” was released last year on Bandcamp as a remix EP holding 4 remixing including a single edit.

Based in Minneapolis, Zwaremachine is the project from musician/visual artist Mach Fox. Fox describes the style for the band as ‘Minimal Hypnotic Industrial BodyMusic’. Influences from some of the top acts of the genres can be heard in the songs from “Be A Light” the first full length album released in 2018. In 2020 the band re-released “Be A Light” as a special edition and also released the “Ripping At The Fabric” EP.

Zwaremachine is also featured on our massive “Face The Beat 6” compilation with the track “What We Are”, which you can download for free below.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Zwaremachine</a>

Zwaremachine videos

Below are some videos from the act.