Blackjack Illuminist Records announces 3rd album by French post-punk project Feu Follet

Königs Wusterhausen, Germany based record label Blackjack Illuminist Records announces its very first release for 2021. It’s by the French new/cold/synthwave/post-punk project Feu Follet who present their 3rd album which is called “Beneath the Earth”. The new album from this Nancy based act comes accompanied by a very well drawn comic by the same name that goes in the “Neverending Story”/”Around the World in Eighty Days” direction as you can see in the screenshot below.

Everything is based on the accompanied comic book that works as a prequel to “La forêt oubliée”, the second album which was also released as audio/visual experience in 2020. The story goes like this. Following a fox, a boy discovers a strange stele deep in the woods, which sets supernatural things in motion. In the end he is possessed by the stele and the ghost of a prehistoric shaman appears. Now, in “Beneath the Earth” Alban Blaising focusses on the fox which goes through a number of classical adventures involving all the creatures you can find on the cover art: giant snakes, mermaids, the grim reaper, evil fish, skeletons…

The songs on the album include guest vocals by vlimmer, XTR HUMAN, Natacha Lubin, Pat Aubier and Isabelle.B Baumann. You can check out the tracks below. The album comes after two essentially instrumental albums so this change is remarkable.

Besides the download, the album also comes as a CD, and limited edition CD and cassette, both including the digital album and printed comic. Check the various formats out here.





<a href="https://blackjackilluministrecords.bandcamp.com/album/beneath-the-earth">Beneath The Earth by Feu Follet</a>

