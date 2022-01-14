Black Needle Noise album ‘These Mortal Covers’ covers Depeche Mode, R.E.M., Deezer, T.S.O.L. and more
Out now is the Black Needle Noise album “These Mortal Covers” which holds a collection…
Out now is the Black Needle Noise album “These Mortal Covers” which holds a collection of cover version made the past few years for TV, movies, and fun.
You will find songs originally penned by Sonny Bono, Bob Thiele / George Douglas / George Weiss, Farrar John / Farrar John Clifford, Joseph Lee Wood / Michael Paul Roche / Mitchell Dean Margolin / Ronald Lewis Emory, M. L. Gore, Miles Gregory, W.T. Ward / John Osbourne / Tony Iommi / Terence Butler, R. Robinson / C. Robinson, Peter Lawrence Buck / Michael E. Mills / William Berry / Michael J. Stipe, Russ Conway / Lyndon Haley and Chris Butler.
The vocal lines were executed by Anjela Piccard, Dr Strangefryer, Tom Berger, Beca, Anjela Piccard, Rebecca Coseboom, Pinky and Betty X.
You can check out the 12 covers right below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether