Black Needle Noise album ‘These Mortal Covers’ covers Depeche Mode, R.E.M., Deezer, T.S.O.L. and more

January 14, 2022 bernard

Out now is the Black Needle Noise album "These Mortal Covers" which holds a collection…
Out now is the Black Needle Noise album “These Mortal Covers” which holds a collection of cover version made the past few years for TV, movies, and fun.

You will find songs originally penned by Sonny Bono, Bob Thiele / George Douglas / George Weiss, Farrar John / Farrar John Clifford, Joseph Lee Wood / Michael Paul Roche / Mitchell Dean Margolin / Ronald Lewis Emory, M. L. Gore, Miles Gregory, W.T. Ward / John Osbourne / Tony Iommi / Terence Butler, R. Robinson / C. Robinson, Peter Lawrence Buck / Michael E. Mills / William Berry / Michael J. Stipe, Russ Conway / Lyndon Haley and Chris Butler.

The vocal lines were executed by Anjela Piccard, Dr Strangefryer, Tom Berger, Beca, Anjela Piccard, Rebecca Coseboom, Pinky and Betty X.

You can check out the 12 covers right below.


