Coil album ‘The New Backwards’ re-released on 1 single vinyl

October 10, 2022 bernard

Out via Kontakt Audio is the re-release of the “The New Backwards” album on a single vinyl album. And this in two versions, a regular black one and a limited clear vinyl one (300 copies). Infinite Fog already had released the album as an expanded double-CD and triple vinyl.

The release holds rhythmic material from 1993-1996, originally meant as the follow-up to “Love’s Secret Domain”. “The New Backwards” effectively became the final official Coil studio release of all new material whilst Peter was still alive.

Unlike the 2008 edition, this edition also contains the titlesong “Backwards”. The album was conceived by Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson in 2007, revisiting ‘stray’ tracks from the “Ape of Naples” recording sessions in 2005. That album was the project’s initial posthumous release, a sort of requiem and a kiss-goodbye to his then recently deceased partner John Balance.

Below are the visuals for the new single vinyl releases.


