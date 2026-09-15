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Mildreda started back in the 90s but remained largely unknown and underappreciated, eventually fading into obscurity—until Jan Dewulf breathed new life into the project around 2009. He has since released his third album on the Dependent label, and Mildreda continues to attract new followers. With this new opus—which can certainly be described as a conceptual work centered on the theme of ‘reality’—the Belgian artist unleashes his creativity across no fewer than 18 tracks.

The conceptual nature of the album is also reflected in eight distinct, shorter “Reality Check” tracks. Serving as interludes or introductions, they feature pronounced Cinematic elements alongside an impressive array of sounds, effects, experiments, and the fragmented voice of French philosopher Albert Camus (best known for his novel “L’Étranger”).

The remaining ten tracks clearly form the core of the album—songs that reveal the true sound and essence of Mildreda, offering a continuation of the style fans may have encountered on earlier singles. Mildreda remains rooted in a dark, obscure, and at times tormented atmosphere, all cast within a Dark-Electro framework. Industrial elements play a significant role, particularly in the percussion. Jan Dewulf has truly outdone himself, offering listeners an unparalleled experience defined by both complexity and efficiency. Certain passages evoke the genius of Skinny Puppy, though without attempting to directly emulate the Canadian masters. It is evident that Dewulf is a versatile artist who has experimented—and continues to experiment—with a wide range of musical genres. At times, the sound leans towards EBM, as on the formidable “Silk Skin,” which recalls the menacing atmosphere of Front 242’s “Moldavia.” Some sequences sound slightly less dark, yet simply fit into the overall picture. Jan Dewulf’s menacing, distorted vocals complete the experience. Two standout tracks feature notable guest vocalists. There is the already familiar “Virtual Goddess” with Johan Van Roy (Suicide Commando), but even more striking is “Rückwärts” with Constantin ‘Breñal’ Warter (Calva Y Nada)—also a fantastic track.

Mildreda delivers an expansive, detailed, and polished album where atmosphere takes center stage without losing sight of its danceable side. I believe this record won’t need a reality check to convince anyone that it is a remarkable piece of work. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “End Of The Line”:

https://mildreda.bandcamp.com/track/end-of-the-line-1

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com