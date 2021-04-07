Midnight Configuration releases ‘Live In Germany 1999’ download album

Out next week on the 16th of April is the Midnight Configuration live album “Live In Germany 1999”. “Live In Germany 1999” was recorded on the 3rd of May 1999 at the Goldene Krone in Darmstadt, Germany all in one take with no dubs and captures the band in its “Funeral Nation Period” (1996- 1999).

The recording was taken straight from the mixing desk and includes everything that happened onstage that night. The bleeps, the feedback as well as the comments both between the band and to the audience. This recording was recently uncovered by accident when Trev was looking through his studio archives to find another known live recording.

Trevor Bamford: “A couple of weeks ago I came across a box of MiniDiscs. They contained live recordings of Midnight Configuration in Germany from 1999 which were previously unknown to me. They had lain forgotten in my archives until the day I stumbled upon them. The first disc contained tracks so well recorded that they HAD to be released. So with some basic mastering and editing, this album was born.”

About Midnight Configuration

Trevor Bamford formed Midnight Configuration originally as a solo project back in mid 1993 with the purchase of his first sequencer. Shortly afterwards he put out his first solo CD maxi called “Gothtec”, a 4-track affair. A second maxi, “Spectral Dance”, was released on the 31st of October 1994 at the very first Carnival Of Souls, the famous Gothic/fetish festival then held at Rock City in Nottingham. This night also saw the debut performance of the band.

When his then label mates Suspiria wanted to tour the UK with the band as support, Bamford formed a proper Midnight Configuration which consisted of himself, Lisa Ross (backing vocals) and Nick Hopkinson on guitar. Shortly after this time the “Kissing Skull”, their debut CD album, was released. In August 1997 Midnight Configuration released their second album “Funeral Nation” followed by the remix album “Digital Interference” early 1998. The album featured a collection of remixes and outtake scratch-mixes recorded over the period from “The Kissing Skull” to “Funeral Nation”.

Especially for the US label Cleopatra, Nightbreed compiled a Midnight Configuration best of called “Dark Desires”. The CD was released in the US in early 1999.

But early 2000, band figurehead Lisa left Midnight Configuration due to outside commitments. After Lisa’s departure Trevor began to experiment with different vocal styles and included techno and industrial influences into the band alongside cranked up guitar work. The end result was the album “Dark Hours Of The Southern Cross”. “Redemption Of The Physical World” followed in 2001 and “Sepulchre Rose” in 2002. By the end of 2005 Estelle van Goth joined returning the much missed feminine fetish element to the band.