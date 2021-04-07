FOLLOW US
 
Dark electronica act Microcorps releases ‘UVU’ video taken from ‘XMIT’ debut album

By Apr 7,2021

To be released on 16 April via Luke Younger’s Alter Records is “XMIT “, the debut album by Microcorps aka Alex Tucker. Out now the project’s newest video for the – excellent – album track “UVU”.

Tucker explains this about the new video which you can watch below: “I wanted to make something that reflected the cold realm of the current Microcorps world, using black and white digital landscapes alongside footage I shot in Walthamstow Wetlands Nature Reserve. In the film I created these liminal transitions between the synthetic and human to reflect the track’s use of machine-led systems and processed acoustic instruments.”

The new 8-track album features collaborations with Gazelle Twin, Nik Void, Simon Fisher Turner and Astrud Steehouder.

