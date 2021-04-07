FOLLOW US
 
Body pop act AD:keY returns with a lovely new 7-track download EO: ‘Alles Was Ich Will’

By Apr 7,2021

Body pop act AD:keY returns with a lovely new 7-track download EO:'Alles Was Ich Will'

Out now, first via Bandcamp and later next week via Spotify, is the 3rd single (rather a 7-track EP) from AD:keY’s recently released “Resonanz” album. For this EP, AD:keY chose two very opposite, but also complementary, songs: the catchy body pop love song “Alles Was Ich Will” and a darker counterpart “Schlachfeld Der Liebe”.

Next to these two tracks you also get a remix of the title track by Final Selection who gave it a calmer and more melancholic touch, while label mates Implant focused on the danceable elements. AD:keY themselves also offer three alternative versions, 2 of “Alles Was Ich Will” plus a slow and heavy remake of “Schlachfeld Der Liebe”.

You can check out and download the release already on Bandcamp.

