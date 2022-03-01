Mexican dark electro act Shinigami IND launches ‘Alice In The Borderland’ debut album

March 1, 2022 bernard

The Mexican dark electro project Shinigami IND releases its debut album “Alice In The Borderland”….
Mexican dark electro act Shinigami IND launches'Alice In The Borderland' debut album

The Mexican dark electro project Shinigami IND releases its debut album “Alice In The Borderland”. Out via Insane Records it holds 11 tracks and 3 remixes from label colleagues Godless Cross, Cyberlich and Mechanical Paradise.

Shinigami IND is the solo project of Kira who started the project in 2007 offering an instrumental mix of dark electro, aggrotech, industrial techno, harsh electro. In 2010 Kira took the project to a live stage in the city of Merida (Yucatan Mexico). Between 2013 and 2019 however the project remained dormant. When Shinigami IND was resurrected in 2019 vocals were added into the mix and a first EP, “Dead Man In The Wonderland”, followed in 2021 on Insane Records.

“Alice In The Borderland” is a continuation of this very first EP and lyrically talks about social criticism amongst other subjects. Kira explains: “This album is more transgressive and aggressive than my previous work, the only thing I seeks to express here are the things that I see and that I feel. In this world that is not candy, it is an aggressive and voracious world, with a damaged and sick society that only cares about the banal.

Next to being out on all streaming platforms the album is also available as a 6 panel CD Digipak with slipcase in a limited edition of 100 hand numbered copies. You can order it right here on Bandcamp. Check the full album below.

Here’s the video for the album track “Sensum Proxy”.


