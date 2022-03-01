Anastave launches ‘Cover the Dust’, a dark dub infested track

Here’s a discovery which should please everyone who is looking for dark dub infested trip hop with lucious vocals. Meet Anastave, an ex-New York and now Berlin-based songwriter, singer, and producer. Out now is her latest single, “Cover the Dust”.

The musician wrote the song after watching videos of people going to hospitals to make charitable gestures followed by a video crew to announce their altruism on Instagram. Anastave: “I wondered how often people made such gestures with no audience in mind, can a deed made public be unblemished by exploitation? Do people make things public that they don’t plan to capitalize on in some way?”

And she adds: “This song also touches on media aimed at making us feel like we’re not enough, and the people who take advantage of that – who steer us in the direction of buying what they’re selling so that we can ‘feel whole’.”

She is right now working on her full-length debut “From the Other Side of the Fire” following later this year of which “Cover the Dust” is the first in a series of singles. Very warmly recommended!

Here’s the new single “Cover the Dust”.