Post-punkish UK duo debdepan debutes with ‘Darkest Hour’ single and video
Out now is “Darkest Hour” by debdepan. The single comes accompanied by a video which…
Out now is “Darkest Hour” by debdepan. The single comes accompanied by a video which you check out below. The single is out on Wantsum Music?, a record label based in Ramsgate (UK). The label was formed last year by the local youth charity Pie Factory Music in order to offer a platform to young musicians from South East Kent.
Musically our first impression was that the single sounds like a stripped down Cranberries. And it certainly begs for more.
debdepan consists of Chelsea Tolhurst and Grace Bontoft and although both started writing songs in 2020 they only formed a duo in March 2022. The duo explain the story behind their single as follows: “‘Darkest Hour’ is open for interpretation; but the origin of the song is personal, it’s a reflection on an experience, that needed to be captured musically in order to move through it. The song is intended to captivate listeners, to move them from one place emotionally to another – to journey to the quiet within the loud.”
Here’s the video for the single.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether