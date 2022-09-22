Post-punkish UK duo debdepan debutes with ‘Darkest Hour’ single and video

Out now is “Darkest Hour” by debdepan. The single comes accompanied by a video which you check out below. The single is out on Wantsum Music?, a record label based in Ramsgate (UK). The label was formed last year by the local youth charity Pie Factory Music in order to offer a platform to young musicians from South East Kent.

Musically our first impression was that the single sounds like a stripped down Cranberries. And it certainly begs for more.

debdepan consists of Chelsea Tolhurst and Grace Bontoft and although both started writing songs in 2020 they only formed a duo in March 2022. The duo explain the story behind their single as follows: “‘Darkest Hour’ is open for interpretation; but the origin of the song is personal, it’s a reflection on an experience, that needed to be captured musically in order to move through it. The song is intended to captivate listeners, to move them from one place emotionally to another – to journey to the quiet within the loud.”

Here’s the video for the single.