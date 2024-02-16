NOVAkILL return with 6th album 'Artifice' on RepoRecords

Australia’s electro-industrial duo, NOVAkILL return with their 6th album, “Artifice”, on RepoRecords. The album is the follow-up to the 2020 full length “Iconoclast”. The new album is accompanied by a video for the single “Rage” which you can see below.

The new album has 12 tracks and is out now.

About NOVAkILL

NOVAkILL began in 1996 when Warren Bones, performing solo as Deathly Quiet!, started organizing acts to bring more electronic music to Sydney. Here he met Craig L. Saunders aka Sik, who at the time was creating dark electro music with his brother. Together, Bones and Sik started Sydney’s first all industrial club night, Virus. Shortly after, titling themselves NOVAkILL, they began making edgy electronic music together.

Between 1997 and 1998 NOVAkILL released three tracks on different local and overseas compilations. In 2002 they finally began work again on their first album, “Hard Tech for a Hard World”. They managed to complete the album by mid 2003 and were signed to Metropolis Records for North America.

“Kill Everyone” followed in 2005, also on Metropolis. By 2009 the band had signed to RepoRecords for the release of “I Hate God”. “(D)anger” was released 7 years later with “Iconoclast” being the band’s last studio album released in 2020.