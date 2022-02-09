The neo-classical act Autumn Tears and the dark pop act Zeresh release split album ‘Widowing / Possessing’

February 9, 2022 bernard

The neo-classical act Autumn Tears has partnered with Zeresh’s Tamar Singer to release the split…

The neo-classical act Autumn Tears and the dark pop act Zeresh release split album'Widowing / Possessing'

The neo-classical act Autumn Tears has partnered with Zeresh’s Tamar Singer to release the split album “Widowing / Possessing” featuring seven new Autumn Tears tracks and six new Zeresh tracks. You may expect a mix of neoclassical arrangement and Zeresh’s dark folk.

While “Widowing”‘s themes center on the loss of a loved one, of oneself, the lyrics for “Possessing” are taken from Shakespeare’s sonnets and the poetry of John Clare. “Widowing/Possessing” is available as digital download and also on a CD limited to 500 copies worldwide, including two separate mini fold out lyric posters – one for each band.

Here’s a visual.

Autumn Tears’s Ted Tringo explains his work on the split album: “Since I was doing this split with Tamar and Zeresh, I wanted to tap in to some darker old-school Autumn Tears themes to keep in with a similar mood.” Zeresh’s Tamar Singer from his side says that “the songs for ‘Possessing’ were written to fit in with Autumn Tears’ ‘Widowing’, therefore they are more romantic and a bit ‘cleaner’ than my previous works although it is dark and gets even darker towards the end.”

You can check a few tracks out below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The neo-classical act Autumn Tears and the dark pop act Zeresh release split album 'Widowing / Possessing'

The neo-classical act Autumn Tears and the dark pop act Zeresh release split album ‘Widowing / Possessing’

February 9, 2022 bernard
New single for witch house project Shhadows feat. Reiya: 'Daze Gone'

New single for witch house project Shhadows feat. Reiya: ‘Daze Gone’

February 9, 2022 bernard
Assassun lands darkwave debut EP 'The World I Will Leave'

Assassun lands darkwave debut EP ‘The World I Will Leave’

February 8, 2022 bernard
Current 93 returns with an all new album on 3 formats: 'If a City is set upon a Hill

Current 93 returns with an all new album on 3 formats: ‘If a City is set upon a Hill’

February 7, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Skrika: ‘I Want To Create Something That Has A Really Strong Sense Of Sound Design’

February 7, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries