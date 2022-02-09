The neo-classical act Autumn Tears and the dark pop act Zeresh release split album ‘Widowing / Possessing’

The neo-classical act Autumn Tears has partnered with Zeresh’s Tamar Singer to release the split album “Widowing / Possessing” featuring seven new Autumn Tears tracks and six new Zeresh tracks. You may expect a mix of neoclassical arrangement and Zeresh’s dark folk.

While “Widowing”‘s themes center on the loss of a loved one, of oneself, the lyrics for “Possessing” are taken from Shakespeare’s sonnets and the poetry of John Clare. “Widowing/Possessing” is available as digital download and also on a CD limited to 500 copies worldwide, including two separate mini fold out lyric posters – one for each band.

Here’s a visual.

Autumn Tears’s Ted Tringo explains his work on the split album: “Since I was doing this split with Tamar and Zeresh, I wanted to tap in to some darker old-school Autumn Tears themes to keep in with a similar mood.” Zeresh’s Tamar Singer from his side says that “the songs for ‘Possessing’ were written to fit in with Autumn Tears’ ‘Widowing’, therefore they are more romantic and a bit ‘cleaner’ than my previous works although it is dark and gets even darker towards the end.”

You can check a few tracks out below.

<a href="https://autumntears.bandcamp.com/album/widowing-possessing">Widowing / Possessing by Autumn Tears / Zeresh</a>