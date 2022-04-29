Metal Disco feat. Incirrina – In Motion (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Italo-Disco.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Greek project Metal Disco already has a new work out. ‘Toxic Razor’ (still involved with Paradox Obscur) joined hands with the singer of the Greek project Incirrina, Irini Tini to achieve this EP.

Content: Every new work by Metal Disco brings a different sonic focus. The main influences remain driven by raw Electro-Pop and EBM but we now get elements of Italo-Disco on top. It sounds refreshing retro like with great female vocals on top. The last song is a remix by Stutter Monk.

+ + + : Metal Disco has probably achieved one of its most elaborated works although it remains very accessible. The mix of Electro-Wave and Italo-Disco with the sensual vocals on top creates a great sonic symbiosis and the perfect music to dance. The pure vintage sound treatments inject this little touch of magic resulting in cool songs.

– – – : I still regret the songs remain pretty short. The Stutter Monk-remix doesn’t really sound like a bonus.

Conclusion: Metal Disco never stops to take me by surprise. This is a great retro-like Electro/Wave-Pop and Italo-Disco production.

Best songs: “Tension”, “Heavy Rain”, “In Motion”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.facebook.com/metaldiscomusic / www.facebook.com/Incirrinaband

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings