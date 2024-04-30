April 30, 2024

Merciful Nuns – Oneironauts XII (Album – Solar Lodge)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 30, 2024 0
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Metal, Crossover.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: New album by the established German formation Merciful Nuns. The album features the main disc plus an extra disc, a kind of EP featuring four extra songs.

Content: The main disc takes off with the title songs featuring 4 parts. We next get 4 more songs which all together create a heavy, powerful Industrial/Metal/Rock composition driven by front man and core member Artaud Seth’s deep timbre of voice. The second disc reveals a more bombastic production creating a kind of dramatic expression. I also noticed organ sounds injecting a psychedelic touch.

+ + + : Merciful Nuns has clearly evolved throughout the years moving towards a more personal sound approach. The new work doesn’t sound that different and brings different influences together. The songs have been meticulously crafted while carried by heavy, Metal-like guitar playing. “Requiem For The Departed” is my personal favorite cut for its menacing atmosphere recovered with melodic synth parts. I once again want to salute the great, artistic, artwork of the album.

– – – : “Oneironauts XII” doesn’t sound as a bite-sized bite but needs a few listening before you really get into it.

Conclusion: Artistic and original but not what I would label as their best album to date.

Best songs: “Requiem For The Departed”, “Oneironauts” + “Oneironauts – The Lesser Light”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.mercifulnuns.com / www.facebook.com/MercifulNuns

Label: www.solarlodge.de / www.facebook.com/SolarLodgeRecords

