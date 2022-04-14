Merciful Nuns – Kvltan XI (Album – Solar Lodge)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Psychedelic, Goth-Rock. Rock.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: Artaud Seth (in a previous life involved with Garden Of Delight) and his acolytes Jawa Seth and Jón Tmoh have unleashed their newest album. It became a double disc featuring eight songs on the main disc and four extra cuts on the bonus disc.

Content: The sound universe of Merciful Nuns remains a true sonic enigma which you simply can call a fusion between different genres. It sounds Industrial-, Rock- and Gothic like but supported by a Psychedelic touch. The common color between all influences is black while artwork and themes are definitely into rites and mysticism. The songs have been progressively built-up, mixing guitar playing and overwhelming electronic sequences. The songs are extended with over the top powerful vocals which have something exclamative.

The bonus disc features 2 alternative edits of the main song “The Kvltanians” plus 2 extra songs which are rather short. One of these songs sounds like Cinematic music.

+ + + : First there’s the sober, ritual and artistic artwork of the CD. Next you’ll discover a band with its own sound which remains the main characteristic and originality of this band. Merciful Nuns is hard to label and definitely the result of multiple influences. I noticed a Psychedelic touch on top of the production which makes it even more original, and I dare to say visionary. The songs have been progressively built up and mainly carried by solid, Industrial-like guitar play. My favorite song -which also appears to be the ‘main’ one (cf. “The Kvltanians”) features an irresistible electro sequence merged with overpowering guitar play. I like this song for its progression and total climax.

– – – : Merciful Nuns are hard to label so it’s not easy going music but at the other side it also makes their strength.

Conclusion: Merciful Nuns remains a true discovery and revelation.

Best songs: “The Kvltanians”, “Altered States”, “The Kvltanians – The greater Hight”, “Kvltan – The Origin”, “The Flood”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.mercifulnuns.com / www.facebook.com/MercifulNuns

Label: www.SolarLodge.de / www.facebook.com/SolarLodgeRecords