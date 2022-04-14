Merciful Nuns – Kvltan XI (Album – Solar Lodge)

April 14, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Psychedelic, Goth-Rock. Rock. Format: Digital, 2CD. Background/Info: Artaud Seth (in a previous life…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Psychedelic, Goth-Rock. Rock.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: Artaud Seth (in a previous life involved with Garden Of Delight) and his acolytes Jawa Seth and Jón Tmoh have unleashed their newest album. It became a double disc featuring eight songs on the main disc and four extra cuts on the bonus disc.

Content: The sound universe of Merciful Nuns remains a true sonic enigma which you simply can call a fusion between different genres. It sounds Industrial-, Rock- and Gothic like but supported by a Psychedelic touch. The common color between all influences is black while artwork and themes are definitely into rites and mysticism. The songs have been progressively built-up, mixing guitar playing and overwhelming electronic sequences. The songs are extended with over the top powerful vocals which have something exclamative.

The bonus disc features 2 alternative edits of the main song “The Kvltanians” plus 2 extra songs which are rather short. One of these songs sounds like Cinematic music.

+ + + : First there’s the sober, ritual and artistic artwork of the CD. Next you’ll discover a band with its own sound which remains the main characteristic and originality of this band. Merciful Nuns is hard to label and definitely the result of multiple influences. I noticed a Psychedelic touch on top of the production which makes it even more original, and I dare to say visionary. The songs have been progressively built up and mainly carried by solid, Industrial-like guitar play. My favorite song -which also appears to be the ‘main’ one (cf. “The Kvltanians”) features an irresistible electro sequence merged with overpowering guitar play. I like this song for its progression and total climax.

– – – : Merciful Nuns are hard to label so it’s not easy going music but at the other side it also makes their strength.

Conclusion: Merciful Nuns remains a true discovery and revelation.

Best songs: “The Kvltanians”, “Altered States”, “The Kvltanians – The greater Hight”, “Kvltan – The Origin”, “The Flood”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.mercifulnuns.com / www.facebook.com/MercifulNuns

Label: www.SolarLodge.de / www.facebook.com/SolarLodgeRecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Side-Line presents: Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2022 – Leipzig (DE)

April 13, 2022 Filip Wildhoney
Front 242 announces rescheduled US tour dates for Fall 2021

Front 242 postpones and cancels concerts – Jean-Luc De Meyer is recovering

April 13, 2022 bernard
Ashbury Heights returns with 'A Cut in a Place' single featuring Madil Hardis

Ashbury Heights returns with ‘A Cut in a Place’ single featuring Madil Hardis

April 12, 2022 bernard
Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, 'Virus Shadow'

Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, ‘Virus Shadow’

April 12, 2022 bernard
Seattle’s industrial act Black Agent launches debut album 'Industrial Ruination' - pre-orders available now

Seattle’s industrial act Black Agent launches debut album ‘Industrial Ruination’ – pre-orders available now

April 12, 2022 bernard