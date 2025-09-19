Mazut – Dirt Collector (Digital/CD Album – Rope Worm / Positive Regression)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Polish band Mazut already has several albums to its name. After six years, Paweł Starzec and Michał Turowski return with a new full-length. In the meantime, they’ve remained active, performing and releasing several EPs.

This new work is quite diverse, oscillating between their characteristic danceable tracks—driven by intelligent Electro structures and sounds—and more relaxed, sometimes Experimental pieces built around repetitive loops. At times, they seem to drift a little too far into their Experimental side. Mazut has always embraced variety, but their greatest strength remains the way they merge IDM and Techno with dark, often hostile Electro atmospheres. The result can at times create a true Trance-like experience, enriched with Industrial textures.

In my view, this may not be their strongest album, but it is still a compelling listen and certainly recommended. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Force And Form”:

https://mazutnoise.bandcamp.com/track/force-and-form

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)