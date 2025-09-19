October 2, 2025

Mazut – Dirt Collector (Digital/CD Album – Rope Worm / Positive Regression)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 19, 2025
Mazut
The Polish band Mazut already has several albums to its name. After six years, Paweł Starzec and Michał Turowski return with a new full-length. In the meantime, they’ve remained active, performing and releasing several EPs.

This new work is quite diverse, oscillating between their characteristic danceable tracks—driven by intelligent Electro structures and sounds—and more relaxed, sometimes Experimental pieces built around repetitive loops. At times, they seem to drift a little too far into their Experimental side. Mazut has always embraced variety, but their greatest strength remains the way they merge IDM and Techno with dark, often hostile Electro atmospheres. The result can at times create a true Trance-like experience, enriched with Industrial textures.

In my view, this may not be their strongest album, but it is still a compelling listen and certainly recommended. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Force And Form”:

Mazut
https://mazutnoise.bandcamp.com/track/force-and-form

